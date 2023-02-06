The weekend was very tough for Real Madrid, but specially for Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian winger got into a fight with multiple players of Mallorca and now it has been revealed what he said to them to provoke their angry reactions.

Vinicius Jr. is under the spotlight right now. According to reports, Real Madrid's left winger said some provokative words to Mallorca's players during their matchup last weekend that led to their angry reactions against the Brazilian.

It was a very intense match between Real Madrid and Mallorca in Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 LaLiga season. Unfortunately for the Merengues, the game ended with a 1-0 score against the, and they are now 8 points away from Barcelona, the leaders.

During the whole 90 minutes, all the players were fighting against each other, but there was a special rivalry between Vinicius and Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo, whom said some words to each other to provoke their reactions on the field.

Report: Vinicius tried to provoke Mallorca's players through some very controversial statements

Lately, it seems like each game is a war for Vinicius Jr. and his matchup against Mallorca was not different. The Brazilian winger exchanged some words with Pablo Maffeo and he then showed Real Madrid's badge to the Vermellones' fans, which didn't make the players very happy.

Pablo Maffeo, Mallorca's defense, was Vini's nightmare during the whole game thanks to his defensive skills. He started talking with him during the match and now it has been revealed what the Brazilian said to him in order to provoke his reaction.

"You're so bad, I don't know how you are taking some balls from me," El Chiringuito reported about Vinicius' words to Maffeo. But it was not the only one who received some controversial statements from the winger.

"When you retire, you'll need to find a new job because you will never earn as much as I do. You are so bad,"Vini reportedly said to Antonio Jose Raillo, Mallorca's defense.