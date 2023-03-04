FIFA could be preparing a major setback for the World Cup 2026. Read here to check out all the details about this possible change to the competition format.

The World Cup 2026 promises to be an amazing sporting event. For the first time in tournament history, three countries will be hosts (United States, Mexico, Canada) and 48 teams will qualify for the final stage. That's why FIFA expects an incredible spectacle for thousands of fans.

The host cities have already been announced. Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston, Kansas City, Dallas, Boston, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Toronto, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

One of the most important aspects of the World Cup 2026 was the almost certain change in the competition format during the group stage by FIFA. However, in an unexpected turn of events, that might not happen at all. Read here to check out the details.

World Cup 2026: What will be the competition format?

When FIFA announced 48 participants in three host countries, the competition format had to be modified from the previous one: eight groups of four teams each. So, in order to accomodate the new 16 squads, the organizing committee thought about 16 groups of three teams each.

However, this sparked rumors about possible collusion and arranged matches, especially in the final games of the group stage. For example, two teams needing just a tie to eliminate the third squad. Furthermore, most participants are reluctant to play just two games because thousands of fans will almost show to the venues for nothing.

That's why, according to a report from BBC Sport, FIFA might be thinking in a four-team group stage format for the World Cup 2026. Of course, that would be a shocking turn of events considering the three-team format was almost certain. The final decision could come during the 73rd FIFA Congress which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda from 13th to 17th March.

If this is a real chance, the question is how to adapt 48 participants toward the knockout stages. The logic would dictate 12 four-team groups, but that could activate the long forgotten tickets for best third-places. The last time we had that format was in 1994.

With a four-team group stage format, the problem for FIFA is how many teams would be allocated in the next round. 32 out of 48 to start the knockout stages with more games and participants or eliminate immediately 32 teams to go on with the traditional Round of 16. There's a lot at stake in the decision of a never seen competition format.