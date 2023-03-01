Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup after an epic final with France which went to a thrilling penalty shoot-out. Though Lionel Messi was the best player during the tournament, Emiliano Martinez also had a major role as the top goalkeeper from the 32 National Teams.

Since the group phase, Emiliano Martinez became a key factor. However, he took everything to another level in the knockout stages. As usual, he shined under the bright lights in the penalty kicks. Dibu was crucial to eliminate the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and in the final, France had no answer for him. His save against Kolo Muani will be remembered forever.

As a consequence, Emiliano Martinez won The Best award as the top goalkeeper of the year. However, considering his controversial tactics during the World Cup, FIFA might prepare a huge change to the rule book.

FIFA could change rule book after Dibu Martinez and his World Cup tactics

During that penalty shootout in the World Cup final, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France. Of course, Emiliano Martinez became a worldwide sensation because of the controversial tactics he used to distract his rivals. He talked to them, he moved around a lot, he yelled a lot of things and took a lot of time between each penalty kick.

A few days after the World Cup, Dibu Martinez recognized how his polemic tactics worked on Aurelien Tchouameni. "It's something that comes out in the moment. I become strong during the penalty shoot-out. Players respect me. My rivals have told me that. When I stopped the first penalty in a World Cup final (Coman), I knew the other kid (Tchouameni) would be nervous. I played mind tricks with him throwing the ball and saying stuff. He then kicked it out and sh** himself."

Now, according to several reports, FIFA has had enough of these tactics. During next weekend's meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the proposal will be clear. The goalkeeper cannot distract the shooter, the goalkeeper cannot delay the penalty kick and the goalkeeper cannot move around touching the posts or the net.

If the changes are approved, the rules probably would be applied starting in the 2023-2024 season. So, in something which was very traditional in the penalty shoot-outs, the goalkeepers wouldn't be allowed to distract their rivals at all. Dibu Martinez and many others would have to change their strategy.