It was another disappointing Champions League exit for Tottenham as they were eliminated 1-0 on aggregate against AC Milan.

Tottenham can’t buy a break it seems, after two legs Spurs was held scoreless against AC Milan who went through to the quarterfinals. Despite having more possession Tottenham accounted for only 2 shots on goal in leg 2 of the round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash.

In the Premier League the club is fourth but to many pundits it’s “so what?”, Tottenham continue to be bridesmaids in European cup and domestic competitions.

Now questions have been raised about the future of manager Antonio Conte, striker Harry Kane, and once again the entire project needs to be examined to see how the club can finally get over the hump. For one Spurs player, Brazilian Richarlison he has had enough of this season and his lack of playing time.

Richarlison on Tottenham’s season

The Brazilian forward was not happy at all in his post-match comments to TNT Sport, “I'm honest, this season has been s%&%. I want to play”

“I didn't understand [Conte’s choices]. I was in a positive moment… and Conte put me on the bench again. Yesterday he tested me in the starting XI and then... bench, again”.

Richarlison has been used as an on again off again starter and in the two legs against AC Milan he was used for only 20 minutes in each of the two games.