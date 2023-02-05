Rio Ave will host Sporting CP in a game valid for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Rio Ave and Sporting CP will face against each other this Monday, February 6 at the Estadio do Rio Ave FC in Vila do Conde, Portugal for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After his great victory against the then second in the championship, Braga; Sporting CP were much better accommodated in the standings. With 35 points, they are in fourth place, for the moment a bit far from the top three, but after such a result, they can be encouraged to think with at least second place that allows them to go to the group stage of the Champions League.

Their rivals will be one of the most irregular teams in the tournament. Rio Ave are in 11th position with 21 points, far from the qualification positions for the European Cups, although for the moment they are calm with the lower zone of the standings. Of course they need to get points so they don't have to suffer with relegation.

Rio Ave vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:15 PM

Croatia: 10:15 PM

France: 10:15 PM

Germany: 10:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

Mexico: 3:15 PM

Portugal: 9:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:15 AM (February 7)

Serbia: 10:15 PM

Sweden: 10:15 PM

Switzerland: 10:15 PM

United States: 4:15 PM (ET)

Rio Ave vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live

Germany: sportdigital LIVE

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix

Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE, RMC Sport 1

USA: GOLTV, GolTV Spanish