Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to seal their pass to the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League semi-finals (4-0 on aggregate). The two goals were scored by Rodrygo, who took the opportunity to pay homage to Cristiano Ronaldo with his celebration.

While Chelase had some chances to close the difference, the local team struggled against Thibaut Courtois, who had an incredible night. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s side waited for their opportunity to score, and when it came, Rodrygo didn’t fail.

The Brazilian forward scored his 15th goal in the Champions League (in 37 games in total). However, many Real Madrid fans were touched by his celebration, in which he imitated the iconic “SIIIU” of Cristiano Ronaldo in his first goal.

Rodrygo does the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration: Funniest memes and reactions

Despite having more possession and more chances to score (18 shots, 6 to score), Chelsea couldn't beat Real Madrid. Meanwhile, the Spanish team is ready to keep their journey in search of their 15th title in the competition.












