The celebrations went international for Wrexham as the squad traveled to Las Vegas on an all-expense paid trip.

The good thing to having Hollywood owners is that they know how to throw a party! After securing promotion to League Two, Wrexham players celebrated in Wales and now in Las Vegas.

The entire squad was flown in by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and had dinner at the Hakkasan restaurant and later a mega promotion celebration party.

The team later went to a nightclub that was coincidentally celebrating their four-year anniversary and the team partied, even hoisting dancers on their shoulders.

Wrexham players party in Las Vegas

This will not be the only trip Wrexham will make to the United States, in the summer the team is due to play the LA Galaxy II side on July 22nd. Wrexham will play Chelsea in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on July 19 and Manchester United in San Diego on July 25.

"We've enjoyed meeting supporters who have traveled over from America to visit us this season, and it will be a fantastic occasion to play against American opposition in front of more of these new fans," manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement.