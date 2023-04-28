This week was the final nail in the coffin for Arsenal's hopes of winning the Premier League for the first time in 19 years. The Gunners' loss to Manchester City wasn't bad enough, but now they are being ridiculed mercilessly by Ryanair.

Arsenal's ambitions of winning the Premier League for the first time in 19 years were effectively dashed on Wednesday. The Etihad Stadium sprang to life from the opening seconds as the host team, Manchester City, immediately dominated the visiting team.

Both Kevin de Bruyne goals came before halftime, and John Stones added an insurance goal just before the interval. Erling Haaland scored in stoppage time to make it 4-1, shattering a Premier League record, making Rob Holding's late goal for Mikel Arteta's side seem like a little consolation.

The Gunners' championship hopes may be dashed, but they were already doomed in the three matches before that away in Manchester. After suffering three consecutive draws at the worst conceivable moment, they lost all sense of security and momentum. Meanwhile, the Citizens were just revving their engines.

What did Ryanair tweet about Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City?

As if the disappointing defeat wasn't bad enough, Irish airline company Ryanair made it their mission to rub it in with a tweet after the game ended. The budget carrier has gained notoriety for its social media slaughter of the government, customer concerns, and, most lately, football teams.

The Mikel Arteta-led side have been the latest target of their Twitter mocking after the airline poked fun at the team with a picture of KSI, a prominent Gunners supporter and internet celebrity. In the tweet, KSI is shown carrying a bottle of his Prime energy drink while sitting in the company's aircraft.

Instead of the Prime logo, the words 'bottled it' and the description 'Limited edition made with real Gunner tears' were used. Followers of Ryanair were in fits of laughter at the tweet, however some Arsenal supporters, understandably, failed to see the humor.