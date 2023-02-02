Santos Laguna face off with Club America on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Santos Laguna host Club America on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After a 3-0 loss in the opener against Tigres UANL, Santos Laguna are undefeated in the last three games. Thanks to those seven points collected, with seven goals scored on the way, they climbed to the Top 4 of Clausura 2023. Now, they have a huge challenge ahead at home facing Club America.

Club America seem to be back on track following a tremendous 6-0 win against Mazatlan. They are the favorites to win it all in Mexico, but there were some big doubts in the start of the tournament with only three points in the first three games. This might be a matchup which could repeat itself later in the finals.

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Date

Club America visit Santos Laguna as part of Matchday 5 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, February 4 at 10:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at TSM Corona in Torreon, Coahuila.

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Club America in the US

Santos Laguna clash with Club America in Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.