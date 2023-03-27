Scotland will face Spain for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Scotland will receive Spain this Tuesday, March 28 for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers Group A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The two leaders of group A face each other in a duel that promises to be of great interest. On the one hand there will be Scotland, who had a slightly calmer duel and won without major drawbacks against Cyprus 3-0, staying in first place precisely with their rivals in this game.

On the Spanish side, they had to debut against what is possibly the most difficult rival they have in their group, Norway. However, the Spanish easily beat the Norwegians 3-0 to take the lead, which of course they want to keep. And to do this, they must beat Scotland.

