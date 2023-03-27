Scotland will receive Spain this Tuesday, March 28 for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers Group A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The two leaders of group A face each other in a duel that promises to be of great interest. On the one hand there will be Scotland, who had a slightly calmer duel and won without major drawbacks against Cyprus 3-0, staying in first place precisely with their rivals in this game.
On the Spanish side, they had to debut against what is possibly the most difficult rival they have in their group, Norway. However, the Spanish easily beat the Norwegians 3-0 to take the lead, which of course they want to keep. And to do this, they must beat Scotland.
Scotland vs Spain: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (March 29)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (March 29)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (March 29)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (March 29)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (March 29)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 29)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (March 29)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (March 29)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Scotland vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sport club 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
France: L’Equipe, Free, Molotov, L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Premier Player HD, Virgin TV Go, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV6 Sweden, TV2 Sport, TV2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Sportklub 6 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, RTVE.es
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), VIX+