The Uruguayan creative midfielder’s agent spoke to DSports Radio and let it be known that his client could be “moved” by a call from the Buenos Aires club.

Nicolás Lodeiro is a Boca fan as much as he is a Seattle Sounders fan, that much is known, the midfielder recently uploaded an Instagram story wearing Boca Juniors shorts while training at Luis Suarez’s soccer complex.

Over the past two seasons talks have heated and cooled off about a possible return to Boca Juniors for Nicolás Lodeiro, this also coming while talks of a return to boyhood club Nacional were all but squashed.

Now speaking to DSports Radio Nicolás Lodeiro’s agent Gerardo Cano stated that "(Nico) has a contract until December 2023. A call from Boca would move him. If real interest from the club arrives tomorrow, we would study it."

Nicolás Lodeiro to Boca Juniors?

It has long been rumored that Lodeiro has a sick family member in Uruguay and that a move closer to home might be in the cards, the fact that the Sounders will play in the Club World Cup in February could be a major reason that the Uruguayan stays and sees out his 2023 contract in MLS.

Also, Lodeiro is one the league’s highest earners a contract that would be difficult for Boca Juniors to give him given the current economic state of Argentina with transferring US dollars to accounts out of the country.