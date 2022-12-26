The small South American country has recently begun to provide a lot of national team caliber talent to the league. Here are the best Charruas to play in MLS.

The small country of Uruguay, with a population of just over 3.5 million is a soccer paradise, it has produced great players like Luis Suárez, Diego Forlán, and MLS great Nicolás Lodeiro. More and more players from Uruguay have begun to grace the fields of MLS teams with Facundo Torres being the latest big name addition.

Recent arrivals such as Gastón Brugman and Martín Cáceres continue the influx of players from the two-time FIFA World Cup champions. Diego Rossi, the 2020 MLS Golden Boot winner, is by far one of the best imports from Uruguay and recently one of the league's best exports.

While not always being represented by huge numbers, Uruguayans have played in every era of MLS. Here are the top Uruguayans to play in Major League Soccer!

Adrián Paz

The first Uruguayan signed by the league, Adrián Paz, played one season for the Columbus Crew and later two years with the Colorado Rapids. Paz was a quick and elegant winger that scored 12 goals in 80 games in MLS. Paz also scored a fantastic goal for the Rapids in the 2-1 MLS Cup defeat to DC United in 1997.

Cristian Techera

The little winger, Cristian Techera might not have been a big name, but he certainly surprised many with his finishing and hustle. 23 goals in 101 games for the Whitecaps, he was a pest for opposing defenders and was nicknamed “the bug”.

Nicolás Mezquida

Nicolás Mezquida was a journeyman player in Uruguay before coming to MLS and playing for the Vancouver Whitecaps. The tricky midfielder played 101 games and scored 12 goals for the Canadian team, at times being a sub. Later from 2019-2022 Nicolás Mezquida played 80 games and scored 6 goals for the Colorado Rapids. Never a true starter but always ready when called upon, Mezquida would leave MLS to play in Greece at 30 years of age.

Vicente Sánchez

Vicente Sánchez came to MLS to be a role player and lead by experience. He took that and ran with it as Sánchez became a fan favorite at Colorado. 13 goals in 76 games in MLS his leadership was what you got, while in Houston his play was limited the Uruguayan’s best body of work was with the Rapids.

Marcelo Silva

Building a quiet career as a solid defender for RSL, Marcelo Silva came to the league after stops in Valladolid and Zaragoza. Since 2017, Silva has been one of the top defenders and leaders for Real Salt Lake and will continue to play for them this season.



Álvaro Fernández

Álvaro Fernández was one of the first DPs in Seattle Sounders history, coming fresh off of Uruguay’s 2010 semifinal run in the World Cup. Flaco did not disappoint, 13 goals in 59 games, he was an integral part of the club’s two US Open Cups in 2010 and 2011. Fernández later went to the Fire where he was loaned out to various teams and in 2016 he returned to the Sounders to win the 2016 MLS Cup.

Santiago Rodríguez

Arriving to NYCFC via Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay, the speedy winger has improved tenfold in MLS. Santiago Rodríguez really took on a different level in 2022 and at the moment he is out of contract and with offers to play in Brazil and Europe. In MLS Santiago Rodríguez scored 7 goals in 53 games with 2022 being his best season, earning him a call up to the Uruguayan national team.

Facundo Torres

Facundo Torres may only have one year under his belt in MLS but already he is leaving a lasting legacy, instrumental in Orlando City’s first ever championship the 2022 US Open Cup, Torres has drawn interest from Arsenal of the Premier League and was on Uruguay’s 2022 World Cup squad. Look for 2023 to be Facundo Torres’s big year and most likely a big money move to Europe.

Mauricio Pereyra

The former Nacional of Uruguay talent came to Orlando City after seven years in Russia and has been excellent as the team’s creative leader for The Lions. Mauricio Pereyra has 6 goals in 96 matches for the club and was also a big part of their US Open Cup triumph in 2022.



Diego Fagúndez

Diego Fagúndez is only 27, but he seems to have been around forever. Born in Montevideo, he and his family moved to Massachusetts when Diego was 5 years old. The homegrown talent made his big-league debut in 2011 and would play 280 games and score 54 goals for the Revs. In 2021 Fagúndez was traded to Austin FC to revitalize his career, he did and has 14 goals in 71 games.

Diego Rossi

The former Peñarol youth product was nothing but money in MLS, 48 goals in 104 games, Rossi was recently called up to various Uruguay national team squads for World Cup Qualifiers. Diego Rossi was eventually sold to Turkish club Fenerbahçe for a reported $10 million.

Nicolás Lodeiro

Nicolás Lodeiro is by far the greatest player to play in MLS from Uruguay. The former Nacional product came to MLS after a successful stint at Boca Juniors and immediately became a game changer for the Rave Green. Lodeiro has won 2 MLS Cups and the league's first ever Concacaf Champions League. He is the team captain and one of the league's best midfielders. The only thing Sounders fans regret is that he did not play more with Clint Dempsey as they were forming a lethal one-two punch.