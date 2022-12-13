Lionel Messi and Argentina have clinched the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final, and his longtime friend Luis Suarez didn't hesitate to send him a message on social media because of it.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have played their last World Cup events in their careers, as said by them. For Suarez, the end wasn't as expected because Uruguay got eliminated in the group stage, while Argentina have been carried by Messi through his second World Cup final, and are still alive.

After a huge performance in the matchup between Argentina and Croatia, many football stars who were present at the Lusail Stadium for the game reacted instantly on social media after the game. It wasn't the case for Suarez, nor Pele, who watched the game at the hospital.

As Suarez has declared he became Messi's friend during his stay in Barcelona, since then they have shared multiple stages as teammates and also rivals in the CONMEBOL qualifiers in the matchups between Argentina and Uruguay, but always with a lot of respect between them.

Qatar 2022: Luis Suarez praises Lionel Messi as Argentina reach the FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi's performance against Croatia with one goal, and one assist to win 3-0 and clinched his second FIFA World Cup Final has amazed more than one. One of them was is longtime friend, former teammate, and Uruguay's striker Luis Suarez, who got eliminated earlier in the tournament.

"You are never tired of proving that you are the best in the world. Let the whole world stand up to applaud what this man @leomessi gives to football. Impressive, my friend." Suarez wrote on his Instagram account for the stories after the game was over.

Now, Argentina with Messi will have a new chance to clinch the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18, after eight years of the final game lost against Germany at the Maracana Stadium for the 2014 Brazil World Cup.