The former Argentine national team star and Spanish streamer made fun of their fellow Kings League owner and his famous or infamous goal celebration.

With friends like these… that is what Gerard Piqué must be thinking after Sergio Agüero and Ibai Llanos were laughing it up at his expense on their latest Twitch stream.

The former Barcelona and Manchester City striker and Ibai Llanos were talking about goal celebrations when they began to discuss Piqué and his famous “four finger” celebration. When Piqué would score a goal he would flash, using both hands, a two-finger salute one in each hand.

This caused the two Kings League owners to have a laugh at the expense of Piqué, with Agüero stating that the two fingers on each hand could represent two women jokingly alluding to the separation of Piqué and Shakira.

Sergio Agüero and Ibai Llanos on Gerard Piqué’s goal celebration

When talking about the celebration, Llanos asked Agüero, "Why did he do that? February two?” To which the Argentine striker started to think of a reason, “22 of what? Two out of twenty-two. For Shakira, right? I don't know what he was doing. How many kids does he have? Two. And maybe they met on a two”.

Then out of nowhere Agüero threw out, “or maybe it means two kids and two women.” To which Ibai began to laugh and “El Kun” continued, “Well, you never know. What do I know? Maybe... four. Two plus two, four.”