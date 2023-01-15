In one of the most expected announcements, the Kings League revealed Sergio Aguero is the famous Joker. Read here to find out all the details.

After the scandal with the new song by Shakira, the Kings League just took another level with the presence of Gerard Pique and the supposed announcement of a partnership with the brand of watches, Casio.

Shakira shocked the world with her new song dedicated to Gerard Pique. The BZRP Music Sessions collaboration with Bizarrap, Vol. 53, has broken almost every record for a Latin song in different platforms such as YouTube. After hearing the lyrics of the song, it's obvious that Shakira sends a harsh message to Pique and his actual couple, Clara Chia. The comparison with some objects as references is trending almost in every country. You changed a Ferrari for a Twingo or a Rolex for a Casio are some examples of that.

Following that controversy with Pique, the Kings League decided to postpone the presentation of a mystery player they have been holding for weeks. Read here to find out who is the famous Joker.

Kings League: Who is the mystery player Joker?

This Sunday was the date marked on the calendar to reveal the famous Joker for the Kings League. The mystery player had already answered some questions about his person. For example, he played a World Cup and faced Iker Casillas, who's also been involved in the Twitch streams.

So, Sergio Kun Aguero is the mystery player and he became the first president-player of the Kings League. He joined his new teammates with Kunisports. It's a very important moment considering the former player had to retire in 2021 after his transfer to FC Barcelona because of cardiac problems.