Sergio Ramos had consistently sided with his old partner Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that he is the clear favorite against Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, the Spanish defender now seems to have changed sides.

Lionel Messi's greatest opponents on the field at Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wore the same Real Madrid jersey for over a decade. The legendary tandem won nine consecutive titles from 2009-2018 while playing together for Los Blancos.

When these two players combined on the field in January's massive match between Paris Saint-Germain and a Riyadh All-Stars XI in Saudi Arabia, they thrilled the crowd. It's interesting to note that so far in the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo discussion, the Spaniard has repeatedly backed his former teammate's position as the overwhelming favorite.

The experienced defender called Cristiano Ronaldo "the greatest in the world" back in 2014. Three years later, he gushed over the Portugal international, claiming that he was unlike any striker the world had ever seen.

Sergio Ramos switches alliance in Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate

As a result of his flip of allegiance, Ramos now recognizes the superiority of his Paris Saint-Germain pal, despite the fact that he originally favored Ronaldo. The 36-year-old centre-back, as captain of Real Madrid, competed against the Argentine and his Barcelona team for over a decade.

Having shared the same pitch in Paris since the summer of 2021, Ramos has declared the World Cup champion to be the greatest of all time. "It's been many years suffering from playing against Lionel Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced", he said in an interview with PSG TV.