Carlo Ancelotti’s high praise for Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate, admits ‘monitoring’ him

Nico Paz is considered one of Argentina’s most promising young players. The Como’s midfielder had his debut with La Albiceleste this year, leaving his mark with an assist to Lionel Messi during the 6-0 win over Bolivia. Now, Real Madrid’s coach Carlo Ancelotti had only good words for the young player, who was part of Los Blanco’s academy.

Asked about Paz, Ancelotti told Radio Rai 1 that they were following him. “He is very good and has great talent. This season away from Real Madrid has been very good for him,” he said. “For sure he can be part of Real Madrid’s future. We’re constantly monitoring his progress at Como,” he added.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who was born in Tenerife, joined Real Madrid’s academy, known as La Fabrica, in 2016. Since then, he played for Real Madrid B before having his breakthrough with the first team in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was sold to Como in 2024, but Real Madrid still has a right of buy back. With the Italian club, Paz has scored two goals and given four assists in 17 appearances, and has gathered the attention of other big clubs, such as Inter.

Nico Paz of Argentina (IMAGO / Sebastian Frej)

Advertisement

While Madrid can retain Paz, if they won’t buy him back, they would still receive a 50% of the transfer fee. While Ancelotti’s words are encouraging, it’s quite difficult to see him with a spot in Madrid’s squad, as they have Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Brahim Diaz in his position.

Advertisement

see also Manchester United star explains how Messi, Argentina's example could help end the Red Devils' crisis

Lionel Messi has also praised Nico Paz

Paz has stood out for his ability to create danger in one-on-one situations, as well as finding spaces to create goal-scoring opportunities. As Argentina are looking forward to maintaining their dominance in big tournaments, he is poised to become one of their key players.

Advertisement

After his debut, in which he assisted Messi for his last goal of the game, the Argentine captain also shared his thoughts on the young player: “We played very well between the lines, at a high level. Now Nico Paz has made his debut, and he has a lot of quality, and I hope he continues to grow. He wasn’t born when I made my debut in Primera, yes, I knew,” he said.

Lionel Messi and Nico Paz celebrate after scoring against Bolivia (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He has a great head. He understands the game perfectly, and I hope he continues like this. He played; he enjoyed it, and I think he’ll feel comfortable in this team because he likes having the ball,” he concluded.

see also Argentine Soccer legend Diego Maradona selected the greatest players of all time

Messi’s praise of Nico Paz following his debut underscores the young player’s immense potential. With his evident talent and the support of his experienced teammates, Paz has a bright future ahead.