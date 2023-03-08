The round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Europa League will include an interesting game between Sevilla and Fenerbahce at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Sevilla have been the best team in the history of the tournament for the titles they conquered, but on this occasion they will have to improve a lot to be competitive. The previous round had them eliminating PSV despite losing 2-0 in the second leg thanks to the 3-0 win they got in Spain. Their main goal will be to keep their heads up after being defeated 6-1 by Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
Fenerbahce received the benefit of skipping the knockout play-off because they were near perfect in the groups. They ended as the leaders with 14 points in six matchdays, so they were able to be directly in this round. The Turkish are in the second place of their league six points behind Galatasaray, although they get here with six undefeated matchups there.
Sevilla vs Fenerbahce: Kick-Off Time
Sevilla will play against Fenerbahce at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, March 9.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 10)
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 10)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 10)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Turkey: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Sevilla vs Fenerbahce: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar+, GOL PLAY
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1
Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport 13, Blue Sport
Turkey: Exxen
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 6, BT Sport 2
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+