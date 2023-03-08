Sevilla will go up against Fenerbahce in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Europa League. The game will be played at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Europa League in your country

The round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Europa League will include an interesting game between Sevilla and Fenerbahce at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Sevilla vs Fenerbahce online free in the US on FuboTV]

Sevilla have been the best team in the history of the tournament for the titles they conquered, but on this occasion they will have to improve a lot to be competitive. The previous round had them eliminating PSV despite losing 2-0 in the second leg thanks to the 3-0 win they got in Spain. Their main goal will be to keep their heads up after being defeated 6-1 by Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Fenerbahce received the benefit of skipping the knockout play-off because they were near perfect in the groups. They ended as the leaders with 14 points in six matchdays, so they were able to be directly in this round. The Turkish are in the second place of their league six points behind Galatasaray, although they get here with six undefeated matchups there.

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce: Kick-Off Time

Sevilla will play against Fenerbahce at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, March 9.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 10)

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 10)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 10)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Turkey: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar+, GOL PLAY

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1

Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport 13, Blue Sport

Turkey: Exxen

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 6, BT Sport 2

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+