Spezia will host Juventus for the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Spezia will receive Juventus this Sunday, February 19 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Spezia vs Juventus online free in the US on FuboTV]

Juventus have been forced to change the objectives of the season after the sanction received up to a week in which 15 points were deducted. Until then, they were fighting for the first places, but now their main objective is to enter the qualification zone for international cups, for which they will need points.

Their rivals Spezia are also badly in need of points, though in their case for a very different reason: they are very close to the relegation positions. Specifically, they are two points above Hellas Verona. They urgently need to obtain points so as not to enter the lower zone of the standings.

Spezia vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (February 20)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 6:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (February 20)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (February 20)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (February 20)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (February 20)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 20)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Spezia vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, LIVE

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: Máximo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Live HD, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+

