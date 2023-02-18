Spezia will receive Juventus this Sunday, February 19 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Juventus have been forced to change the objectives of the season after the sanction received up to a week in which 15 points were deducted. Until then, they were fighting for the first places, but now their main objective is to enter the qualification zone for international cups, for which they will need points.
Their rivals Spezia are also badly in need of points, though in their case for a very different reason: they are very close to the relegation positions. Specifically, they are two points above Hellas Verona. They urgently need to obtain points so as not to enter the lower zone of the standings.
Spezia vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (February 20)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 6:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (February 20)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (February 20)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (February 20)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (February 20)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 20)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Spezia vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, LIVE
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Space Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: Máximo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Live HD, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+