A famous supercomputer revealed in social media his prediction for Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the projections for the Liguilla and the possible winners in Mexico.

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Liga MX is finally back with 18 clubs trying to claim the title. Considering the adjustments to the calendar, thousands of fans had to wait more than two months in Mexico to watch their favorite teams.

Though the transfer market is still open, the truth is almost every team have their roster ready to face a new challenge. In Apertura 2022, Pachuca hoisted the trophy after a dominant performance against Toluca in the final, America were the best club in the regular season but it wasn't enough and other big names like Chivas, Cruz Azul and Pumas were big disappointments.

So, in order to be ready for Clausura 2023, it's time for predictions. Prior to the start of a new tournament in Liga MX, a very famous supercomputer foresaw the possible winners. If you want to know which team will be the next champion or if your club will be at least in the Liguilla, continue reading.

Liga MX Clausura 2023 prediction: Supercomputer says possible winners

Before the start of Clausura 2023, the specialized site, Statiskicks, simulated the regular season in Liga MX. That simulation occurred 10 000 times and, after 17 weeks of competiton, America are projected to be the first place on the table.

According to the supercomputer prediction, the standings after the regular season will be as follows: 1.- America, 2.- Monterrey, 3.- Pachuca, 4.- Tigres, 5.- Chivas, 6.- Cruz Azul, 7.- Toluca, 8.- Pumas UNAM, 9.- Santos, 10.- Leon, 11.- Tijuana, 12.- Necaxa, 13.- Puebla, 14.- Queretaro, 15.- Atlas, 16.- Juarez, 17.- Mazatlan and 18.- San Luis.

If this prediction becomes true, the finals (Liguilla) would be played like this. In the first knockout stage (Repechaje): Chivas against Necaxa, Cruz Azul facing Tijuana, Toluca will clash with Leon and Pumas UNAM face off with Santos. The four teams directly qualified for the quarterfinals: America, Monterrey, Pachuca and Tigres.

This means that Club America are the favorites to win the title in Mexico though the reigning champions Pachuca will be very close. Monterrey and Tigres will remain as contenders and, in a very important detail, the four "Big Clubs" would be at least in the Repechaje: America, Chivas, Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM.