After Pele passed away, Kylian Mbappe had a very emotional message for one of his greatest idols and friends. Read here to find out the amazing words from the French star to a soccer legend.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at age 82. The achievements of Pele are just incredible during a stellar career. Three World Cups won (Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and Mexico 1970) and oficially more than 700 goals. Unoficially, that number easily surpasses the 1000-goals mark.

At the club level, Pele never went to Europe but his stats are also remarkable. He dazzled Brazil playing almost for two decades in his beloved Santos FC. During the last years of his career, Edson Arantes do Nascimento took his talent to the United States and played for Cosmos in New York. That was an unforgettable episode with Franz Beckenbauer.

Right now, after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe is trying to follow the steps of one of his greatest idols. The striker is only 24-years old, but has already won a World Cup and reaching another final. In the way, he scored 12 total goals at both editions of the tournament. He is the only star player with a realistic chance to win the trophy three times as Pele.

Kylian Mbappé sends emotional message after the death of Pele

After the official annoncement of Pele's death, Kylian Mbappe went to social media and dedicated a final goodbye to his idol and friend. The truth is, though Lionel Messi already won the World Cup, the 24-year old could be on pace for a feat only achieved by a legend like Pele.

Kylian Mbappe should play the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada, but also might have a shot in 2030 and 2034. For that last edition, Mbappe would be almost 35-years old. Just like Messi in Qatar. "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING", was Mbappe's message to wish Pele farewell.