While he's the most popular person in Argentina, Lionel Messi continues to be booed at the Parc des Princes — much to be embarrassment of French legend Thierry Henry.

When Lionel Messi arrived in Paris, the expectations were through the roof. However, it didn't take long for PSG fans to feel disappointed. Far from making an immediate impact as predicted, the Argentine star struggled to settle in France.

His first year at Paris Saint-Germain was particularly disappointing, as his goal scoring production was too low for a player of his caliber. On top of that, Messi left much to be desired in the UEFA Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.

The former Barcelona star turned up his level this season, having a hand in 26 goals for PSG in the Ligue 1. Even so, fans are still unhappy with Messi—especially after the UCL loss to Bayern—and continue to whistle him at the Parc des Princes. Thierry Henry, however, feels ashamed about it.

Thierry Henry embarrassed by PSG fans whistling Messi, wants him to return to Barcelona

"It’s embarrassing to hear whistles from the Parc," Henry told Amazon Prime Video, as quoted by The Mirror. "You can’t whistle one of the best players on the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season."

Even though his stats are better than last season, PSG fans feel unimpressed by Messi's recent performances. With just a few months left in his contract, many wonder whether the 7x Ballon d'Or winner will stay in the French capital.

"Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barcelona, in Europe," Henry added. "After that, I don’t know what he will do. Because the way he left Barcelona after everything he did… I didn’t really like it. For the love of football, he should go back to Barcelona."

A return to Barcelona could be on the cards, but the Spanish club would have to figure out how to make things work financially. What uniform Messi will wear next season remains to be seen, but his relationship with PSG fans seems to be broken.