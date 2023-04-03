The new Bayern Munich boss spoke about Chelsea after seeing his replacement sacked over the weekend.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter, giving the club the dubious “honor” of sacking two first team managers in the same season. Now former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is getting ready for his next big challenge Bayern Munich, after being appointed in March.

Tuchel’s time at Chelsea on paper can be seen as successful, the German won three international championships, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup. In between there were issues of a revolving door when it came to his starting squad and not seeing eye to eye with new owner Todd Boehly.

Now removed from Chelsea and getting ready to lead Bayern Munich, Tuchel spoke about the man who replaced him and the possibility of Julian Nagelsmann coming in.

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea manager situation

"I saw the news [of Potter's exit] late last night. It's awful timing as it coincided with my appointment here.” Tuchel was asked if he had any advice for Nagelsmann to which he replied:

"It took me a while to distance myself from Chelsea. I really enjoyed working there and formed friendships for life. But the club has changed a lot, which has made it easier to distance myself, so it didn't really trigger big emotions in me.

"I could not give advice [to Nagelsmann] because the club has changed." Nagelsmann is the top coaching candidate to come in and lead Chelsea until the end of the season, while names like Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino have also been linked to the job.

This season a total of 12 managers have been sacked in the Premier League, with Chelsea leading the pack with two firings during the season.