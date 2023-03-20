Eden Hazard has hardly seen the field since joining Real Madrid, especially this season. Toni Kroos, however, admitted he doesn't feel sorry for the Belgian star.

To say Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid has been a huge disappointment is an understatement. When the LaLiga giants forked out €115 million to get him from Chelsea in 2019, the Belgian star was widely regarded as one of the best players on Earth.

He came from a fantastic performance in the 2018 World Cup, followed by a sensational season with the Blues. However, Hazard has been nothing but a shell of himself since he moved to the Spanish capital.

This season, Carlo Ancelotti used him in just seven games. A group of journalists working for Belgian TV channel Eleven Sports recently traveled to Madrid to make a report on Hazard's situation, interviewing different members of the squad. Toni Kroos spoke about Hazard's situation, explaining why he doesn't feel sorry for his teammate.

Toni Kroos gets brutally honest on Eden Hazard's situation

“Of course it is a difficult situation, but there is no place for compassion in football," Kroos said, as quoted by As. "I don’t think Eden has a bad life. It’s not about money, it’s just that I don’t feel pity for anyone in the world of football.

"At the end of the day, everyone is partly responsible for their situation. I know Eden very well, we spend a lot of time together. But I only feel for those who really do have a lot of problems, which is not the case with Eden".

Kroos certainly has a fair point, even if it sounds strange to hear someone making those kinds of comments about a teammate. Hazard has so far left a lot to be desired in Madrid, and with his contract expiring in 2024, he's running out of time to change the narrative.