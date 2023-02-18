For some time now, news of Gerard Pique—whether it be his breakup with Shakira, his new girlfriend, or his new project, the Kings League—has been a guaranteed headliner. Now, one of the defender's former colleagues even went so far as to call him 'totally childish and an asshole'.

After creating the Kings League together, former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and ex-Real Madrid goalie Iker Casillas are once again poking fun at one other. While on international duty with the Spanish national team, the two players who shared a locker room, had recently reminisced about their experiences with referees and had a lighthearted back-and-forth about it.

Despite their well-known closeness and a shared love of a good laugh, the two players took their on-field exploits very seriously. The Spanish defense that they established together went on a historic six-year run, winning the 2008 and 2012 Euro, and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Kings League often faces the wrath of the competition between these two La Liga heavyweights. Given that the pair are such visible emblems of both rivals teams, and that they have captained both teams for extended periods of time, their disputes are unavoidable.

What did Iker Casillas say of his opinion on Gerard Pique?

With little hesitation at all, Iker Casillas called Gerard Pique a 'total idiot and an asshole' when asked by Spanish influencer Ibai Llanos. On his Twitter page, Ibai posted a discussion he had with the ex-Real Madrid goalie.

Llanos messaged Casillas, asking the latter's thoughts on the former Barcelona defender: "Iker what do you think of Pique, don't you think he's a bit of an asshole? Be honest." This was met with the response, "Totally childish and an asshole".

Pique has been silent on Casillas' remarks, while other people speculate that this is all an elaborate PR trick, as the two ex-players have never been publicly rumored to have any serious issues with one another besides their on-field rivalry. Furthermore, they brought up the fact that Ibai, Pique, and Casillas are all Kings League partners.