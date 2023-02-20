On Sunday the 30-year-old South Korean forward was subject to racial abuse online following Spurs 2-0 win over West Ham.

Son Heung-Min is a class act on and off the field for Tottenham, now in his eighth season with 140 goals in 356 games, Son Heung-Min has been a critical part of Spurs success over the last eight years.

On Sunday the South Korean forward came on and scored his club’s second goal to give Spurs a vital 2-0 win and move them to fourth in the Premier League.

After Son Heung-Min scored, West Ham supporters racially abused the forward online and Spurs plan to “take action” as a result and urge the Premier League to do the same.

Tottenham’s statement after Son Heung-Min racially abused

On Twitter the club wrote, "We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today's match, which has been reported by the club. We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action."

The English FA also tweeted afterwards stating: "We strongly condemn the racist abuse aimed at Son Heung-min this evening," read an FA tweet. "This has no place in our game, and we fully support the authorities and social media companies to take the strongest possible action to tackle it."

In June 2022, Son Heung-Min was abused by 12 men on Twitter and all 12 were given "community resolutions” and were told to pen apologizes to the forward. The abuse came after a Spurs loss to Manchester United.