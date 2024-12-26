The Detroit Lions are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Dan Campbell’s team is aiming for success in the playoffs, which is why they have signed a retired player to aid Jared Goff in the final part of the season.

It has been an outstanding 2024 NFL campaign for the Lions. The NFC North club has maintained its status as true contender for the Super Bowl throughout the entire year, with the dream of playing its last game in New Orleans in February.

Dan Campbell has created an outstanding roster on both sides of the ball. Now, the head coach is now taking the team to the playoffs again after their 2023 visit, hoping to finally play the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Retired player makes his NFL comeback to support Jared Goff and the Lions

For many fans, Dan Campbell is a very strong candidate to win the Coach of the Year award. Under his guidance, the Lions have dominated the NFC, with high hopes of securing the No. 1 seed in this end of the season.

see also NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell reveals where his team needs to improve to reach the Super Bowl

The Lions have built a very strong offense around Jared Goff. The quarterback is currently one of the best signal-callers in the entire NFL, but nothing will count if the Vince Lombardi trophy doesn’t end with them this campaign.

Advertisement

In recent years, Dan Campbell has requested the front office to sign several players. With a star-studded roster, it may be obvious that the club doesn’t need any other weapon, but now they have announced the arrival of a new piece.

Advertisement

Teddy Bridgewater has signed with the Lions for the end of the 2024 season. The 31-year-old quarterback retired from the NFL a year ago, but has been convinced by Dan Campbell to make his comeback for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback for the Detroit Lions (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

According to the team’s depth chart, Teddy Bridgewater will be the 3rd quarterback. According to Dan Campbell, he is not set to replace Hendon Hooker, as his arrival is to give veteran presence in the locker room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Teddy Bridgewater retire from football?

After spending the 2023 season with the Lions, Teddy Bridgewater announced his retirement last December. The quarterback claimed that injuries were the main issue, as he wanted to stay healthy in his life outside football.

see also NFL News: Dan Campbell's Lions cut former Dolphins player just days after signing him

Teddy Bridgewater joined his high shcool alma mater Miami Northwestern as head coach and won the state championship. He is not set to play, which is why he decided to join the Lions again and only be the veteran voice Dan Campbell needs him to be.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Lions win the 2025 Super Bowl? Will the Lions win the 2025 Super Bowl? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE