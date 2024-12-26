Trending topics:
BOXING

Oscar De La Hoya extends a saving hand to Gervonta Davis after Roach bout falls through

Gervonta Davis' future hangs in the balance following the cancellation of his fight with Lamont Roach Jr., but Oscar De La Hoya has stepped in with a bold offer.

Oscar de la Hoya speaks during the Riyadh Season press conference.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireOscar de la Hoya speaks during the Riyadh Season press conference.

By Alexander Rosquez

Gervonta Davis shocked the boxing world with an unexpected Instagram post: “THE FIGHT IS (expletive) CANCEL.” The WBA super featherweight champion, who was scheduled to face Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, left fans and the boxing community stunned.

Although Davis quickly deleted the post, the damage was already done. Uncertainty surrounding the fight immediately arose, sparking widespread speculation about the reasons for this abrupt cancellation.

Amid the chaos, legendary boxer and promoter Oscar De La Hoya intervened. Through his “X” account, he offered Davis an alternative: “@Gervontaa_ Give me a call if you need a fight, I have the perfect guy for you.”

Advertisement

De La Hoya Intervenes: Support or Recruitment?

De La Hoya’s gesture can be interpreted in several ways. On one hand, it reflects the respect and admiration he holds for Davis, whom he previously described as a “beast, pure and simple” on the Club Shay Shay YouTube channel.

GERVONTA DAVIS (30-0-28) of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN (18-1-12) of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire.

GERVONTA DAVIS (30-0-28) of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN (18-1-12) of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire.

Advertisement

“He’s a beast, pure and simple. The reason Tank is great is because he fights. He doesn’t just show up – he fights,” De La Hoya stated. “And when you fight, you’re going to get hit, maybe even knocked out. But that’s the beauty of Tank. He’s not scared of that. That’s why the fans love him. That’s why he’s a star.”

Gervonta Davis delivers scathing criticism of Mike Tyson after controversial fight with Jake Paul

see also

Gervonta Davis delivers scathing criticism of Mike Tyson after controversial fight with Jake Paul

However, De La Hoya’s offer could also be a strategic move to lure Davis to Golden Boy Promotions. The promoter has consistently expressed his interest in working with the champion. In June, De La Hoya tweeted, “Good luck to @Gervontaa. The door is always open at @GoldenBoyBoxing.”

Advertisement

Davis vs. Roach: An Uncertain Future

The cancellation of the Davis vs. Roach fight has created significant turmoil in the boxing world. The reasons behind this decision remain unclear, and the future of both fighters is uncertain. This incident underscores the ongoing tensions and challenges facing professional boxing today.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

Baker Mayfield, Todd Bowles lose another key player for playoff push
NFL

Baker Mayfield, Todd Bowles lose another key player for playoff push

Russell Wilson issues strong message and warning about Steelers after loss to Chiefs
NFL

Russell Wilson issues strong message and warning about Steelers after loss to Chiefs

NFL News: Baker Mayfield's Bucs lose key player in the midst of playoffs contention
NFL

NFL News: Baker Mayfield's Bucs lose key player in the midst of playoffs contention

NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reacts to career-high speed against Texans
NFL

NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reacts to career-high speed against Texans

Better Collective Logo