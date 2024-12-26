Oscar De La Hoya extends a saving hand to Gervonta Davis after Roach bout falls through

Gervonta Davis shocked the boxing world with an unexpected Instagram post: “THE FIGHT IS (expletive) CANCEL.” The WBA super featherweight champion, who was scheduled to face Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, left fans and the boxing community stunned.

Although Davis quickly deleted the post, the damage was already done. Uncertainty surrounding the fight immediately arose, sparking widespread speculation about the reasons for this abrupt cancellation.

Amid the chaos, legendary boxer and promoter Oscar De La Hoya intervened. Through his “X” account, he offered Davis an alternative: “@Gervontaa_ Give me a call if you need a fight, I have the perfect guy for you.”

De La Hoya Intervenes: Support or Recruitment?

De La Hoya’s gesture can be interpreted in several ways. On one hand, it reflects the respect and admiration he holds for Davis, whom he previously described as a “beast, pure and simple” on the Club Shay Shay YouTube channel.

GERVONTA DAVIS (30-0-28) of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN (18-1-12) of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire.

“He’s a beast, pure and simple. The reason Tank is great is because he fights. He doesn’t just show up – he fights,” De La Hoya stated. “And when you fight, you’re going to get hit, maybe even knocked out. But that’s the beauty of Tank. He’s not scared of that. That’s why the fans love him. That’s why he’s a star.”

However, De La Hoya’s offer could also be a strategic move to lure Davis to Golden Boy Promotions. The promoter has consistently expressed his interest in working with the champion. In June, De La Hoya tweeted, “Good luck to @Gervontaa. The door is always open at @GoldenBoyBoxing.”

Davis vs. Roach: An Uncertain Future

The cancellation of the Davis vs. Roach fight has created significant turmoil in the boxing world. The reasons behind this decision remain unclear, and the future of both fighters is uncertain. This incident underscores the ongoing tensions and challenges facing professional boxing today.