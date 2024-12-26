NCAAB News: Stephen Curry reveals the best part about MiLaysia Fulwiley's game

South Carolina Gamecocks sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is a rising star. Her play was instrumental in helping her team go 38-0 and win the national championship last season.

She was a strong catalyst off the bench, averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. That was also enough to catch Stephen Curry’s attention.

When asked about the best part of Fulwiley’s game, the Golden State Warriors superstar raved about her humility and determination to be coached and get better:

Stephen Curry raves about MiLaysia Fulwiley

“She knows she’s good but there’s humility too,” Curry told Greenville News. “She knows she has a lot more to do and can get a lot better. I like that combination. There’s things you can’t teach with her, her ball handling, speed, athleticism, the way she sees the game, she’s fearless.”

South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) during a women s college basketball game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers on November 20, 2024 in Littlejohn Coliseum at Clemson, S.C.

The four-time NBA champion signed her to a NIL deal with the Curry Brand in the previous match. She became the first college basketball player to sign a deal with his brand. The fact that she did so despite coming off the bench was even more impressive:

“That’s her story, that’s the cool part,” he said. “Everyone has a different journey and she has such a unique perspective in the game … very similar to like a Devin Booker story, a player that was apart of championship caliber team in college but a six man role like MiLaysia is … I think the sky’s the limit for her.“

So far, she’s averaging 17.8 minutes per game and 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals, helping the Gamecocks sit at the No. 2 spot in the nation with an 11-1 record.