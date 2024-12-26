NCAAF News: Boise State HC Spencer Danielson makes bold prediction for Penn State star Tyler Warren

Boise State and Penn State will meet at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoffs Semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Both teams have their fair share of top talents in the country, but the Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson focused on the biggest threat in the Nittany Lions’ roster, Tyler Warren.

The reason for Danielson’s particular focus on Warren is that the tight end in Penn State’s is a human swiss-knife. Warren can do it all in James Franklin’s system, he is the leading receiver with over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns.

Moreover, the senior-year tight end has rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns, and has completed three passes, including one for a touchdown. In addition to his stacked curriculum, Warren is a sensational blocker.

Danielson and the Broncos are rightfully cautious about Warren as they will have a handful trying to contain him during their playoff clash on December 31. However, Boise State’s head coach didn’t shy away from complimenting the talented Penn State star, issuing a bold prediction.

Tyler Warren scores a touchdown during the Michigan State vs Penn State football game at Ford Field on November 24, 2023.

“I mean, Tyler Warren is elite,” Danielson stated, via On3. “And that’s not just my opinion. I’m very positive he’s going to be probably the first tight end taken off the board in the NFL Draft, because of that. I mean, he can do it all. He is extremely violent at the point of attack… he can catch every ball. He’s one of their top targets in all downs. And he can play wildcat and throw the ball, too.“

Two stars collide

On New Year’s Eve, two of the biggest sensations in the NCAA will meet on the gridiron. Boise State’s Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty will go against a studded Penn State defense. The Nittany Lions are coming off an astonishing defensive outing against SMU, intercepting three passes and returning two of them for touchdowns.

As for Penn State, Warren is the cornerstone of their offense as he holds everything together. Quarterback Drew Allar had a relatively quiet game against SMU and will look to put on better stats against Boise State. However, he understands winning is what’s most important, and Allar sent a message to those who criticized his last performance.

Penn State and Boise State will go head-to-head on December 31, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET. The winner will move on to the Orange Bowl where they’ll face the winner of Notre Dame-Georgia.

