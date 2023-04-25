In the wake of a humiliating away defeat to Newcastle, Tottenham players released a statement on social media directed at fans who had to witness the embarrassing 6-1 loss.

Tottenham are going through their worst moment in recent years. Antonio Conte was clearly not the problem at the club, as Spurs failed to get results after the Italian manager's firing. And last weekend they hit rock bottom.

Newcastle are a great team that is having a remarkable season, but that's not an excuse to lose 6-1 at St. James' Park. Tottenham's performance on Sunday was completely embarrassing, and it forced the club to take action.

Caretaker manager Cristian Stellini was removed from his duties, and now assistant coach Ryan Mason will take over as interim coach. On top of that, those who took the field last weekend apologized to fans via a team statement on social media and will also reimburse those who traveled to Newcastle.

Tottenham squad apologizes to fans, will refund them after Newcastle loss

"As a squad, we understand your frustration and anger. It wasn't good enough. We know words aren't enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts. We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James' Park," the statement read.

"We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us. Together - and only together - can we move things forward."

It has been an extremely disappointing campaign for Tottenham, who will once again finish a season trophyless. Right now they are 5th in the Premier League standings with 53 points and have six games left to try and challenge for a UEFA Champions League spot.

On Thursday, they'll return to action when they host Manchester United before visiting Liverpool on Sunday in another crucial game for their continental aspirations next season.