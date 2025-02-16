Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Chile U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Brazil U20 will face off against Chile U20 on Matchday 5 of the final stage of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. Here’s all the essential information for fans in the USA, including kickoff time and comprehensive broadcast details across TV and streaming platforms.

Brazil’s journey through the South American U20 tournament has been remarkable, despite a rough start with a 6-0 loss to Argentina. Now, they stand on the brink of a championship, holding a superior goal difference after a 1-1 draw with Argentina.

To secure the title, Brazil must defeat Chile and then await the outcome of Argentina’s match against Paraguay. Chile, on the other hand, is focused on finishing the tournament on a high note as they prepare for the upcoming U20 World Cup, which will be hosted on home soil.

When will the Brazil U20 vs Chile U20 match be played?

Brazil U20 take on Chile U20 on Sunday, February 16, in Matchday 5 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship final stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 PM (ET).

Fans of Chile cheer with flags – Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Brazil U20 vs Chile U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Chile U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 South American U20 Championship clash between Brazil U20 and Chile U20, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on ViX.