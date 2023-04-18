All signs seem to point that Sadio Mané will not return to Bayern after punching incident.

Sadio Mané’s time at Bayern Munich seems to be over, Mané played in 32 games and scored 11 goals this season for the German giants. The good season the Senegalese was having went to the trash bin when he punched teammate Leroy Sané in the dressing room after a 3–0 Champions League quarter-final loss to Manchester City.

The incident sent shockwaves across Germany and Mané was immediately reprimanded by the German club with a suspension. Now reports have surfaced that Mané will most likely play elsewhere next season.

Don Balon is reporting that if Mané does indeed leave Bayern, the two clubs most interested in his services are PSG and Real Madrid.

PSG and Real Madrid monitoring Sadio Mané

At 31, Sadio Mané continues to show his high level at Bayern and the punching incident was viewed as a sort of opportunity for PSG and Real Madrid. Both clubs have always had an interest in Sadio Mané.

Sadio Mané has a contract at Bayern Munich until 2025 but a loan deal could be worked out next season to cool things off in the Bayern locker room. PSG have Sadio Mané very high on their list of possible reinforcements.

Real Madrid, who has a stacked squad could bring the 31-year-old in to take the burden off of other first teamers.