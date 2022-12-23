Little by little, activity returns to the main soccer competitions in the world, and one of those that must be resumed is the UEFA Champions League. Here we will tell you when the round of 16 of this competition will begin.

The main competitions in the world of soccer were interrupted due to the dispute of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which ended just a few days ago. One of them was the UEFA Champions League and the fans are already asking when his return will be. Here we will tell you when the UCL round of 16 will take place.

It is the most demanding club tournament on the planet, and once the World Cup is over, fans of course are already beginning to wonder when the UEFA Champions League will return. Of course, the atypical date for a World Cup in which Qatar 2022 took place meant that everything was interrupted in the middle of the season.

Until now, the group stage had been played up to and including Matchday 6, so the stoppage in the competition occurred with the teams with the certainty of knowing if they would be in the round of 16, in the Europa League (3rd position teams) or already eliminated from all international competitions (last position teams).

When will the round of 16 of the Champions League be played?

Many of the major European leagues will resume operation just days after the World Cup final. However, the same will not happen with the UEFA Champions League. On February 14, 15, 21 and 22, the eight games of the first leg will be played and on March 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2023 they will be those of the second leg.

The duels will be:

Milan vs. Tottenham

PSG vs. Bayern Munich

Brugge vs. Benfica

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Eintracht vs. Napoli

Leipzig vs. Manchester City

Inter vs. Porto

