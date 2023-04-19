USMNT play against Mexico at the 2023 Continental Clasico. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

USMNT and Mexico meet in the 2023 Continental Clasico. This game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM (ET).The home team wants to show that they are ready for the international tournaments. Here is all the detailed information about this Continental Clasico potential lineups.

The USMNT must win games like this to show that they have one of the best squads among the national teams on the continent.

Mexico are big favorites for most international tournaments but they did not have the best performance during the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup.

USMNT probable lineup

USMNT won a recent game against El Salvador 1-0 as part of the CONCACAF Nations League, even though the Salvadorans are a small team they did not allow more than one goal to USMNT.

For this game the player with the most goals within the squad is Jordan Morris, he has scored 11 goals for the USMNT.

This is the likely USMNT’s lineup for this game: Sean Johnson, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest, Shaq Moore, Aaron Long, Kellyn Acosta, Jackson Yueill, Paxton Pomykal, Alan Soñora, Jordan Morris, Brandon Vazquez.

Mexico probable lineup

Mexico have a new head coach, Diego Cocca, but so far their strategy has not improved as the most recent game was a 2-2 draw against Jamaica.

Most of the players called up for the 2023 Continental Clasico with Liga MX players, only two players, Julian Araujo and Efrain Alvarez are international players.

This is the likely Mexico’s lineup for this game: Carlos Acevedo, Jesús Gallardo, Néstor Araujo, Kevin Álvarez, Julián Araujo, Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodríguez, Alexis Vega, Érick Sánchez, Iván López, Roberto de la Rosa.