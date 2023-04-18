The USMNT will host Mexico in an international friendly game at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. It will be the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The first-ever Allstate Continental Clásico will take place at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. This 2023 international friendly game is a fun clash between the USMNT and Mexico. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The United States will try to keep their good run against this opponent going. This is a non-FIFA window, so main players like Christian Pulisic or Giovanni Reyna will not be part of the team. It is going to be a roster mostly made from MLS pieces, but interim coach Anthony Hudson will be able to have Sergiño Dest as an exception.

Mexico are in a different trajectory regarding their recent results. They are starting a new era under Diego Cocca as head coach, although things didn’t begin in the best way since they only tied at home vs Jamaica. Their roster will also feature a majority of players from Liga MX, their domestic league.

USMNT vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time

The USMNT will be playing the Allstate Continental Clásico against Mexico this Wednesday, April 19. This 2023 international friendly match will be held at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

Mexico: 7 PM

United States: 9 PM (ET)

USMNT vs Mexico: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa

United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, HBO Max, UNIVERSO, TBS USA, Watch TBS, Telemundo