Lionel Messi reveals why he didn't attend to the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony

Lionel Messi, the legendary captain of Inter Miami and the Argentina national team, was expected to be one of the 19 distinguished recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a ceremony hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House. However, the Argentine icon was notably absent.

Among the honorees, Messi was the sole individual not present. Some of the other notable figures in attendance included NBA legend Magic Johnson, actors Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fox, U2’s Bono, and former First Lady Hillary Clinton, to name a few.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions “to national security, world peace, or to cultural and social initiatives of great importance.” Messi was set to receive the prestigious award for his social impact through the Leo Messi Foundation and his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Despite being honored, Messi’s absence was felt, as unlike other honorees, he did not send a representative to accept the award on his behalf. Typically, those unable to attend have a proxy accept the medal, but Messi’s absence meant no one stepped forward to shake President Biden’s hand in his stead.

Magic Johnson crouches while being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Joe Biden. (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Messi reveals the reason behind his absence

The news of Messi’s award arrived in late 2024 while he was on vacation in Argentina. Due to existing commitments in his home country, Messi was unable to travel to the U.S. to attend the ceremony in person.

Despite not being there, Messi made sure to express his gratitude to the White House. In a message sent through Inter Miami, Messi shared his heartfelt appreciation for the honor and explained his absence.

“It is a great honor to have been distinguished with this recognition. It is a huge privilege, and I am deeply grateful for it. Unfortunately, I have a prior commitment and will not be able to attend the ceremony at the White House on January 4th. However, I want you to know that I sincerely appreciate this gesture”.

What is the Presidential Medal of Freedom and why did Messi receive it?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, first introduced by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, is the highest civilian honor in the United States. The award recognizes individuals for their extraordinary contributions to national security, global peace, and significant cultural or social endeavors.

According to the White House, Messi was honored not only for his illustrious career as an athlete but also for his global philanthropic efforts, including health and education programs for children through his Leo Messi Foundation and his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Messi becomes the first Argentine and the first male soccer player to receive the prestigious award. It is worth noting that in 2022, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe also received the Medal of Freedom for her significant contributions both on and off the field, particularly in advocating for women’s rights and LGBTQ+ equality.