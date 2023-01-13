Tim Weah was one of the best players on the USMNT’s World Cup side in Qatar, now teams in the Premier League and Spain are after the winger.

Tim Weah is ready to breakout; in a way he showed his potential at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar playing in all of the USMNT’s matches and scoring a vital goal against Wales in their opening match. Highly rated due to his speed and dribbling skills, Weah also showed to have the scoring touch of his legendary father George Weah.

Still, for some reason, some due to injuries some do to the pecking order Tim Weah has found consistent starting minutes wanting at Lille as well as stints at Celtic and PSG. Still, leaving a good impression but not truly cracking the starting XI at all three clubs.

Feeling that a good World Cup could be a launching pad and playing sparingly since returning from Qatar, Weah has interest from Everton in the Premier League according to The Boot Room and teams in LaLiga.

Everton in for Tim Weah

According to The Boot Room, Everton, who are in desperate need of help up top could try to sign Weah at a bargain $16 million transfer fee from Lille. At Lille Weah has played 85 times and scored 8 goals winning the French League and Trophée des Champions at the club.

Weah also has interest from Sevilla in Spain as well as Premier League sides Fulham and Brighton, but no formal offers have been sent. At one point it was rumored that Weah also had interest from Valencia in Spain but that deal also did not materialize. For Weah the time is now to make a move with his World Cup performances fresh in the mind of many teams.

Tim Weah at 22 has had a healthy career winning 8 championships at PSG, Celtic, Lille, and the USMNT, where he has 4 goals in 29 caps.