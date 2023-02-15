USWNT take on Canada at Exploria Stadium in Orlando for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USWNT vs Canada: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 SheBelieves Cup

USWNT and Canada meet in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. This game will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The home team wants to win another big title at home. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 SheBelieves Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch USWNT vs Canada online free in the US on FuboTV]

The USWNT have five SheBelieves Cup titles, the first being in 2016 and currently they have won the cup during the 2020, 2021 and 2022 edition.

Canada have never won a SheBelieves Cup, so far the best tournament result for them was third place during the 2021 edition.

When will USWNT vs Canada be played?

USWNT and Canada play for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup on Thursday, February 16 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.The home team has a big winning streak, but the visitors are ready to go far in this edition.

USWNT vs Canada: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch USWNT vs Canada in the US

This game for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, USWNT and Canada at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Thursday, February 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, HBO Max, UNIVERSO