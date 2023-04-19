The 2022-2023 Europa League will soon know the semifinalists going for the championship. In this case, Union Saint-Gilloise will take on Bayer Leverkusen at Lotto Park in the quarterfinals after a 1-1 tie. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen online free in the US on Fubo]
Union Saint-Gilloise had a very good season so far starting with great performances in their league. They are currently in the second place just two points behind Genk with one game to go, but they have also been reliable in this competition. The Belgians will try to make a lot of noise in the draw following the 1-1 they got in Germany.
For Bayer Leverkusen the pressure should be on them. Despite being only the sixth team in the Bundesliga, their roster suggests they are the favorites in this series. They will need to improve compared to the 1-1 they had at home since they barely recued that result with a score by Florian Wirtz less than 10 minutes away from the final whistle.
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time
Union Saint-Gilloise will clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Lotto Park in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, April 20.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (April 21)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 21)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (April 21)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 21)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 21)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (April 21)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 21)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 21)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Sporza, Tipik
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL, RTL+
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport, RTL, RTL+
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5
United States: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+