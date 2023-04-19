Union Saint-Gilloise will host Bayer Leverkusen at Lotto Park in the second leg of the 2022-2023 Europa League quarterfinals. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2022-2023 Europa League will soon know the semifinalists going for the championship. In this case, Union Saint-Gilloise will take on Bayer Leverkusen at Lotto Park in the quarterfinals after a 1-1 tie. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Union Saint-Gilloise had a very good season so far starting with great performances in their league. They are currently in the second place just two points behind Genk with one game to go, but they have also been reliable in this competition. The Belgians will try to make a lot of noise in the draw following the 1-1 they got in Germany.

For Bayer Leverkusen the pressure should be on them. Despite being only the sixth team in the Bundesliga, their roster suggests they are the favorites in this series. They will need to improve compared to the 1-1 they had at home since they barely recued that result with a score by Florian Wirtz less than 10 minutes away from the final whistle.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time

Union Saint-Gilloise will clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Lotto Park in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, April 20.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (April 21)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 21)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (April 21)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 21)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 21)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (April 21)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 21)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 21)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Sporza, Tipik

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL, RTL+

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport, RTL, RTL+

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5

United States: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+