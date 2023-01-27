FIFA announced all the sanctions for Uruguay and many of their players after the incidents against Ghana in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to check out the punishment.

Uruguay were one of the biggest disappointments in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. For many experts, their roster was solid enough to be a contender for the title. However, the South American squad led by coach Diego Alonso didn't advance to the Round of 16. With four points in the group stage, Uruguay finished behind Portugal and South Korea.

After a tie with South Korea and a loss facing Portugal, Uruguay needed a victory and many goals over Ghana to clinch a berth in the Round of 16. Though they indeed won 2-0, Uruguay were eliminated by just a goal. That's why, after the match with Ghana, many players exploded against the referee, Daniel Siebert.

Now, after many weeks of investigations, FIFA finally made important decisions regarding the behavior of Uruguay and their players in the World Cup. Read here to find out all the names involved and their sanctions.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA gives Uruguay big sanctions after match with Ghana

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced all the sanctions for Uruguay and many of their players after the incidents following the match against Ghana. The names included are Jose Maria Gimenez, Fernando Muslera, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin.

Jose Maria Gimenez gets a four-game suspension. He yelled in front of a camera that Uruguay had been robbed and then made elbow contact with a FIFA employee. Fernando Muslera also has been given a four game-suspension. The goalkeeper pushed one of the assistant referees.

Edinson Cavani, who threw away a screen used by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), got a one-game suspension. That was the same punishment for defender, Diego Godin. FIFA also confirmed fines for these four players. Gimenez and Muslera have to pay $22k. Cavani and Godin got $16k each. All of them will have to make community service.

Furthermore, the Soccer Association of Uruguay received sanctions. The next home game of the National Team will have a partial closure and they have to pay a $54k fine to FIFA for the actions of their players and fans.