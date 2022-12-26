Yunus Musah was one of the breakout stars of the USMNT at the FIFA World Cup. Musah showcased a lot of his talent with his possession, passing, and defensive abilities during the competition in Qatar.

At Valencia the 20-year-old has earned his starting position for Gennaro Gattuso and is considered one of the club’s biggest young prospects. In his three seasons at the club, Musah has played 82 games and scored 5 goals in all competitions.

Valencia now must fend off many big-name suitors for the American, but it seems now only a matter of time that Musah moves on given the position of these clubs and Valencia’s midtable form in LaLiga. Here is what Valencia is asking for Yunus Musah.

Yunus Musah’s market value

According to Ekrem Konur, Valencia is requesting no less than 40 million Euros in transfer fee for Yunus Musah. Konur also reports that the interested clubs are Inter Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, all of which are “monitoring” the American.

Musah also had interest from AC Milan at one point, who have put their sights on various Americans as of late but said talks have since cooled down. Musah usually plays in the middle of the field for Valencia and has 2 assists in 11 games this season.

Born in New York, Musah has a contract with Valencia until 2026 and could be a perfect fit for the mentioned clubs as the young American has yet to reach his ceiling.