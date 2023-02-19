Victor Osimhen is the current top scorer in Serie A, and the eyes of the soccer world are on him. Here we will tell you how much money he earns per hour, day, week, month and year.

Victor Osimhen's salary at Napoli: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Victor Osimhen is the player that the entire soccer world is watching closely due to his excellent performances with current Serie A leaders Napoli. Here you can find how much money the Nigerian goalscorer earns per hour, day, month and year.

Napoli are the current leaders of Serie A with a good point difference over their immediate rivals, Inter, no less than 15 points. A lot of this has to do with the fact that they have some very talented players, especially the current goalscorer in the competition, Osimhen.

The Nigerian is only 23 years old but shows the level and maturity of an older player. He has been key to this great moment for Napoli, and without a doubt the eyes of the main clubs in Europe are settling on the young African talent.

Osimhen's salary

Osimhen is under contract with Napoli until June 30, 2025. Annually, the Nigerian player earns £4,836,000, which means £403,000 per month, £93,000, £13,286 per day and £554 per hour.

