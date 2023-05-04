For the first time in over three decades, Napoli are celebrating a Scudetto title. Of course, jubilant scenes took over the streets of Naples and the Udinese stadium, where Luciano Spalletti's team secured the trophy.

The wait is over. 33 years later, Napoli are Serie A champions again. It's been a long and exhausting ride, with many painful moments along the way, but the city of Naples is finally celebrating another league title.

Luciano Spalletti's men secured the Scudetto in a hard-fought, draw against Udinese on the road. The hosts took the lead in the first half through Sandi Lovric, who scored a fantastic goal. However, the Gli Azzurri never gave up and Victor Osimhen put things level in the second half.

From then on, they held on to the result as they only needed a point to clinch the first spot. As soon as they heard the final whistle, the thousands of Napoli fans who took over the Udinese stadium stormed the field while fireworks began to be seen in the city of Naples.

Video: Napoli fans celebrate long-awaited Scudetto title

Thursday, May 4, 2023 will go down as a historic day for the city of Naples. Napoli got the job done in Udine to win the Italian league title for the third time in history, and their passionate fans surely knew how to celebrate it in style.

While the away fans completely overshadowed the Udinese supporters on the stands and later stormed the field, a packed Diego Armando Maradona stadium erupted in happiness when the game was over.

The people of Naples prove how this is way more than just a game. Right now, an entire city is living its happiest moment in decades after going through a lot. Napoli faced bankruptcy in the early 2000s, had to wait until 2007 to get back to the top flight, but look at them now. After so long, they're deservedly at the top.