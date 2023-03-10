The sister of the patient uploaded the videos on Tik Tok where her brother is singing the rabid songs of Nacional of Uruguay supporters.

A young man in Uruguay had to go through a medical procedure which required anesthesia. Once the Nacional fan was coming out of the intervention, he began to sing songs which are typically heard in the supporter section of the famed Uruguayan club.

The young man’s sister did the honors of making her brother famous as the doctors and nurses are seen laughing as the young man is singing off the top of his lungs. One of the nurses asks the man, “did you lift the cup?” to which the young man screams “VAMOS NACIONAL!”.

The video has been picked up by various news outlets in Uruguay and Argentina, and not only that the man’s sister began to upload other videos of her brother talking about a possible coaching change at the club.

In the second video the young man thought about Nacional player Renzo Sánchez who suffered an ACL injury before going on a rant about current Nacional coach Ricardo Zielinsk, who he believes is in danger of losing his job. The young man continued to follow up that he wanted two former Nacional players now turned coaches, Alexander Medina or Gustavo Munúa to take control of the club.

As the doctors and nurses tried their best to not laugh, one of the nurses told the young man, “You took it like a champ”, referring to the procedure, the young man laughed and yelled, “of course am a Nacional fan!”.