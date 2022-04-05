Villarreal play against Bayern at the Quarter-finals of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Villarreal and Bayern meet in a game for the Quarter-finals of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal on April 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The underdogs against a big favorite, anything can happen. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Villarreal left out of the knockout stage a team that was supposed to be the favourites, Juventus, it was a shocker but Villarreal was superior in the second leg game with a 3-0 victory. Villarreal's offense plays better at home than on the road.

Bayern are unstoppable, they won in the round of 16 with 8-2 overall, although the first leg game against RB Salzburg was a 1-1 draw, after that draw Bayern showed their power with a resounding 7-1 home win.

Villarreal probable lineup

Villarreal have a good offensive game and so far things have worked out for them. The games in the group stage were slightly difficult for them with a winning record of 3-1-2 overall and 10 points which was enough to advance to the knockout phase.

Villarreal's squad is made up of valuable players who have contributed important offensive value to the team, such as Danjuma, Moreno, Pino and Dia. The only Villarreal player who will not be available for this game against Bayern is Alberto Moreno.

This is the likely Villarreal’s lineup for this game: Rulli (GK), Aurier (DF), Albiol (DF), Torres (DF), Estupinan (DF), Pino (MF), Parejo (MF), Capoue (MF), Trigueros (MF), Danjuma (FW), Moreno (FW)

Bayern probable lineup

Bayern's offense was lethal in the group stage, they scored 22 goals and the team's defense only allowed 3 goals for a total of 18 points. Only three teams collected 18 points during the group stage (Ajax, Liverpool) and so far only two of them are standing in the Knockout Stage.

Bayern had offensive problems during the first leg game against Red Bull Salzburg, that game ended in a draw, but after all Bayern managed to advance to the quarter-finals. Bayern have two injured players, Davies and Choupo-Moting will not be available to play against Villarreal.

This is the likely Bayern’s lineup for this game: Neuer (GK), Pavard (DF), Sule (DF), Upamecano (DF), Hernandez (DF), Kimmich (MF), Goretzka (MF), Sane (MF), Muller (FW), Coman (FW), Lewandowski (FW)

