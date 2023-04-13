It is almost time for the 2023 Gold Cup Draw. Find out here when it will take place and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The 2023 Gold Cup will be the 17th edition of the tournament, which is held every two years and serves as the international men's football championship for North, Central America, and the Caribbean (CONCACAF). Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free the draw for this tournament in the US.

[Watch the 2023 Gold Cup Draw online free exclusively in the US on Fubo]

The CONCACAF rankings from March 2023 were used to seed the teams into four separate pools. The United States, as the defending champions, was placed in Group A, while Mexico, Costa Rica, and Canada were assigned to Groups B, C, and D, respectively, among the four teams in Pot 1.

Guests Pot 4 also included the three unannounced preliminary round winners, with whom Qatar was paired. Each team will be drawn from one of four numbered pots to begin the draw. Then, there will be a random draw from a different set of containers (Pot 5 through Pot 8) to see where each team will play.

When will the 2023 Gold Cup Draw be held?

The 2023 Gold Cup Draw will take place on Friday, April 14, 2023, at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

2023 Gold Cup Draw: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch the 2023 Gold Cup Draw

The draw for the 2023 Gold Cup will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.