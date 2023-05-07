Milan and Inter will clash off at San Siro in the first leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals. Find out here when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US.

Milan and Inter will go toe-to-toe at San Siro in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League League Semi-Finals. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Champions League Knockout Phase soccer match in the US.

[Watch Inter vs Milan online free in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their fifth UCL meeting. Interestingly, AC Milan are the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning two games so far; Internazionale Milano have have yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 12, 2005, when the game ended in a 3-0 win for the Rossoneri away in the return leg of the 2004-05 Quarter-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the tournament since then, to determine if either of the clubs will go into the second leg with an advantage.

When will Inter vs Milan be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Leg 1 game between AC Milan and Inter will be played on Wednesday, May 10, 2022, at San Siro in Milan.

Inter vs Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Inter vs Milan

The first leg match to be played between Milan and Inter in the Semi-Finals of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23, will be broadcast on fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and Paramount+ in the United States. Other options are CBS, Univision.