Al-Hilal and Al Fateh will face each other at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium for Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's team, are the current leaders of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League, closely followed by Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab. However, there is a third team that can become an amwezana to the leadership of Al Nassr. That team is none other than Al Hilal.

The last runners-up in the Club World Cup are 13 points away and it seems difficult for them to threaten Al Nassr. However, they have 3 games less (one of which is from Matchday 18), so if they win, they will be 4 below. Their rivals will be Al Fateh, who with 28 points is in 6th position.

When will Al-Hilal vs Al Fateh be played?

The game for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al-Hilal and Al Fateh be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium this Monday, March 6 at 12:30 PM (ET).

Al-Hilal vs Al Fateh: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Al-Hilal vs Al Fateh

This Matchday 18 game of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al-Hilal and Al Fateh be broadcast for all over the world (except Saudi Arabia) on Shahid.

