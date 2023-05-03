Al-Hilal take on Al-Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr meet in the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League. This game will take place at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The visitors could steal the first spot of the standings again. Here is all the detailed information about this Saudi Pro League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Al-Hilal are in the 4th spot of the standings with 49 points, they won a recent game 2-0 against Al-Nassr but before that win they lost against Al-Batin 0-1.

Al-Nassr have won three of the last five games and drew one against Al-Fayha 0-0, the loss against Al-Hilal was on the road during Matchweek 25.

When will Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr be played?

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr play for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League on Wednesday, May 3 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The visitors want to do everything possible to win this game.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 Saudi Professional League, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday, May 3, will be available for international broadcast by Shahid.